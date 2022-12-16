Energy Cos. Say Texas Comptroller Placed $3.2B In Jeopardy

By Lauren Castle (December 16, 2022, 5:22 PM EST) -- Four renewable energy companies told the Supreme Court of Texas this week that the state's comptroller can't decline to do economic impact evaluations and certification for tax incentives when they were timely filed and jeopardize over $3.2 billion in proposed capital investments....

