TotalEnergies Pushes FERC To Nix Enforcement Case

By Keith Goldberg (December 16, 2022, 4:21 PM EST) -- A TotalEnergies unit on Thursday said the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission must dismiss a gas market manipulation case unless it can show that it actually has jurisdiction over the targeted trading activity, citing a recent Fifth Circuit decision trimming an enforcement judgment against BP PLC....

