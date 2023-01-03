Copyright & Trademark Policy To Watch in 2023

By Britain Eakin (January 2, 2023, 12:03 PM EST) -- Copyright and trademark attorneys this year will be keeping an eye on intellectual property agencies' joint study on non-fungible tokens, developments involving artificial intelligence, as well as a Trademark Modernization Act provision that could speed up the trademark registration process. Here, Law360 looks at the top copyright and trademark policy issues to track in 2023....

