Altria Investors Request $17.5M Atty Fees After $117M Deal

By Jonathan Capriel (December 21, 2022, 4:22 PM EST) -- The attorneys who secured a $117 million deal with tobacco company Altria Group on behalf of its investors will walk away from the litigation with $17.5 million if a Virginia federal judge approves their unopposed request for attorney fees....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS