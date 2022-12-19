NC Justices Say Treatment Notes Not Privileged Documents

By Mike Curley (December 19, 2022, 4:54 PM EST) -- The North Carolina Supreme Court won't let a Mecklenburg County medical service keep under wraps notes compiled by a physician's assistant detailing her treatment of a man before his death by aortic aneurysm, finding that the trial court did not need to conduct fact-finding before compelling production of the notes during discovery....

