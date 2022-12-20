Overseas & Out Of Time: DOJ Reforms Boost Cross-Border Risk

By Stewart Bishop (December 20, 2022, 11:15 PM EST) -- While the impact of the U.S. Department of Justice's recent revisions to its corporate criminal enforcement policies has yet to be largely realized, the intersection of the heightened emphasis on speed and institutionwide directives regarding foreign data privacy laws has raised concerns about the extent of prosecutors' expertise and uncertainty for companies with respect to what qualifies as a "timely" disclosure....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS