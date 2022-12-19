6th Circ. Revives Ohio State Sex Abuse Victims' Suits

By Eric Heisig (December 19, 2022, 5:45 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit has asked a trial judge to reconsider whether Title IX claims made by seven people who said they were sexually abused by an Ohio State University physician and athletic doctor are time-barred, in light of a ruling from earlier this year that revived two similar lawsuits....

