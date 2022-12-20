ITC Commission Staff Says Suspend Apple Watch Import Ban

By Craig Clough (December 19, 2022, 9:53 PM EST) -- As the U.S. International Trade Commission weighs banning imports of the Apple Watch in a patent dispute with medical device maker AliveCor, the ITC staff office representing the public interest on Friday recommended suspending any ban pending an appeal of a decision that the patents are invalid....

