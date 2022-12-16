Kirkland & Ellis Looks To Trim Ex-Associate's Sex Bias Suit

By Craig Clough (December 16, 2022, 10:11 PM EST) -- Kirkland & Ellis urged a California federal judge on Friday to trim a sex bias suit from a former associate who claimed the company held her to stricter standards than her male colleagues before wrongfully firing her, saying the suit's "factual allegations sprinkled amidst the conclusory ramblings" are deficient and implausible....

