Congress Is Right To Advance Comprehensive Retirement Bill

By Andy Banducci (December 20, 2022, 5:29 PM EST) -- As 2022 comes to a close, Congress has committed to helping bring retirees and those approaching retirement more peace of mind and clarity regarding their 401(k)s, IRAs, pensions and other nest eggs, by passing the Secure 2.0 Act, a comprehensive retirement bill included in the omnibus appropriations package....

