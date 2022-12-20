Ex-Cantor Fitzgerald Exec Inks $3.5M Deal In Crypto Ponzi Suit

By Katryna Perera (December 20, 2022, 10:29 PM EST) -- Former Cantor Fitzgerald LP Vice Chairman Stuart Fraser and a class allegedly affected by a cryptomining scheme he was invested in have reached a $3.5 million deal to settle those claims after six years of litigation and after a federal judge recently granted a request for a new trial in the matter....

