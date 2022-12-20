Philips Says It Didn't Mislead CPAP Cleaner Co.'s Customers

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (December 20, 2022, 12:43 PM EST) -- Koninklijke Philips NV has asked a Pennsylvania federal court to toss the latest version of SoClean Inc.'s claims that Philips wrongly blamed SoClean's products for accelerating the breakdown of insulating foam in the medical device maker's CPAP breathing machines....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS