Ruby Pipeline Seeks OK For $135M Kinder Morgan Settlement

By Brian Steele (December 19, 2022, 8:31 PM EST) -- Ruby Pipeline LLC has asked a Delaware bankruptcy court to approve a $135 million settlement with its equity sponsors over claims that the company paid them quarterly dividends while it was insolvent, a move that would clear the way for Tallgrass MLP Operations to complete its purchase of the debtor....

