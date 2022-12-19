Insurers Fight To Keep $40M COVID Gulf Dispute Out Of UK

By Sophia Dourou (December 19, 2022, 5:31 PM GMT) -- A lawyer for three insurers based in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Kuwait urged an appeals court on Monday to find that the English courts did not have jurisdiction to deal with a $40 million multirisks claim for COVID-19 business interruption in the region....

