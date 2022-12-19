Ex-NYU Finance Exec Charged With $3.5M Fraud

By Elliot Weld (December 19, 2022, 5:22 PM EST) -- A former finance director at New York University was indicted Monday on charges that she diverted millions of dollars earmarked for services for bilingual and disabled students, allegedly spending some of the money on home renovations and a swimming pool....

