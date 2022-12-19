Guards Accused In $13M Theft Not Employees, Insurer Says

By Emily Enfinger (December 19, 2022, 7:36 PM EST) -- Security guards accused of participating in the theft of $13 million in computer hardware and software from a company's warehouse don't trigger coverage under a crime policy, the company's insurer told a California federal court, arguing that the guards don't fit the policy's definition of "employee."...

