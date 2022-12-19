Insurer Says Staffing Co. Isn't Covered In Injury Dispute

By Emily Enfinger (December 19, 2022, 5:08 PM EST) -- An insurer doesn't have to cover a staffing agency for claims related to a suit alleging that an employee was injured while working for a produce distributor, the insurer told a Massachusetts federal court, pointing to contractual liability and employer's liability exclusions in the agency's policies....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS