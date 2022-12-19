State Farm's $325M Life Insurance Settlement OK'd

By Josh Liberatore (December 19, 2022, 4:59 PM EST) -- A Missouri federal judge granted preliminary approval on a deal that will see State Farm pay up to $325 million to settle a proposed class action alleging that the insurer was continuing to inflate fees for life insurance policies despite a previous verdict condemning the practice, according to a court order....

