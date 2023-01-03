Engineering Biz Sued For Claiming Library Was Near Collapse

By William Janes (January 3, 2023, 3:19 PM GMT) -- The custodians of a historic London library are suing a structural engineering firm for £750,000 ($900,000), accusing it of falsely claiming the building was on the brink of collapse and prompting the library to needlessly plan unnecessary repair works....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS