Software Cos. Seek USCIS Fee Reversal At Fed. Circ.

By Rae Ann Varona (December 19, 2022, 7:34 PM EST) -- Software companies on Monday urged the Federal Circuit to revive their suit seeking payback of additional H-1B application fees paid to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, saying the agency was bound by statutory definitions limiting the fee collections....

