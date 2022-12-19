Class Attys Get $26.4M For CVR Buyback Suit Deal In Del.

By Rose Krebs (December 19, 2022, 3:57 PM EST) -- Delaware's chancellor approved an order Monday awarding $26.4 million in fees and expenses to counsel for former unitholders of Carl Icahn-affiliated CVR Refining LP in connection with the $78.5 million settlement of a lawsuit claiming an involuntary buyback in 2019 cost the unitholders $148 million....

