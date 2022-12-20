No Extensions For Gov't Action Reviews, Colo. Justices Find

By Daniel Ducassi (December 19, 2022, 9:47 PM EST) -- The Colorado Supreme Court on Monday held that there are no extensions or exceptions for the 28-day deadline to file lawsuits seeking review of quasi-judicial decisions made by government agencies in civil cases where the law doesn't provide any quick and proper remedy....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS