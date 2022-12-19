Whistleblower Nabs $37M From SEC, Spurred Multiple Probes

By Sarah Jarvis (December 19, 2022, 11:07 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday announced a $37 million award to an anonymous whistleblower who tipped off the agency, and then the unidentified company, which subsequently self-reported the issue to the SEC, thus increasing the whistleblower's total payout....

