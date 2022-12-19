Business Groups Urge Congress To Oppose NLRB Funding

By Parker Purifoy (December 19, 2022, 5:56 PM EST) -- Five of the nation's largest retail and hospitality business groups have urged Congress to oppose funding increases for the National Labor Relations Board in a letter to lawmakers, accusing the agency of wasting money and targeting small businesses....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS