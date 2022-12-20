1st Circ. Backs Dismissal Of Teacher's Union Bias Suit

By Beverly Banks (December 20, 2022, 8:57 PM EST) -- A public school teacher lost her appeal of a district court's decision dismissing her retaliation, defamation and First Amendment claims related to her union activities, the First Circuit ruled, saying the lower court did not err when it sided with a Massachusetts town and its school officials....

