UK Intellectual Property Cases To Watch In 2023

By Alex Baldwin (January 2, 2023, 12:02 PM GMT) -- The new year brings deja vu for the U.K. intellectual property world, with some of the biggest cases focusing on what amounts to bad faith in trademark law and whether artificial intelligence can be named as the inventor of a patent. Cases that have already piqued interest are set to conclude in 2023....

