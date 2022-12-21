Ga. AG's Office Must Honor Execution Delay Agreement

By Peter McGuire (December 21, 2022, 5:58 PM EST) -- Georgia's authorities were contractually bound by an email agreement with advocates for death row inmates that delayed restarting certain executions until COVID-19 prevention measures expired, the Peach Tree State's Supreme Court ruled Tuesday in an order that also upheld a temporary halt to some death sentences....

