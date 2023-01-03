CMS Hits Back At Suit Over £1.9M Gap In Loan Agreement

By Sophia Dourou (January 3, 2023, 4:49 PM GMT) -- CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang LLP has hit back against a real estate partnership's £1.9 million ($2.3 million) suit, arguing an escrow agreement tied to the redevelopment of a shopping center did not have to account for the partnership becoming insolvent....

