Stanford Bank Can't Revive £118M Ponzi Scheme Claim

By Richard Crump (December 21, 2022, 10:17 AM GMT) -- Britain's highest court on Wednesday dismissed Stanford International Bank's £118 million ($143 million) lawsuit accusing HSBC of negligently transferring money out of the Caribbean bank's accounts in the months before it collapsed, holding that Stanford Bank had not suffered a recoverable loss. ...

