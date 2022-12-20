Merger Fees Hike, AG Forum Pick Included In Year-End Bill

By Bryan Koenig (December 20, 2022, 6:55 PM EST) -- Congress appears poised to change the structure of major merger filing fees and substantially increase costs for large-scale transactions to better fund competition enforcers, thanks to the measure's inclusion in a massive year-end appropriations bill of legislation that also would keep state attorney generals' antitrust suits in AGs' preferred jurisdictions....

