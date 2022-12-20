SEC Gets $210M Boost In Spending Bill For Hiring, Offices

By Jessica Corso (December 20, 2022, 10:59 PM EST) -- Congress has promised to boost funding to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by $210 million this upcoming year as the agency seeks to hire hundreds of people to bolster investigations into the crypto industry and to tackle reviews of special purpose acquisition companies....

