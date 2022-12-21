Fisher Phillips Picks Up Labor Partner For Portland Office

By Grace Elletson (December 21, 2022, 2:51 PM EST) -- Fisher Phillips has nabbed attorney Erik Laiho to join its Portland, Oregon, office as a partner advising clients on labor relations issues, an area he said he's excited to tackle from the management side as the country's employers navigate a current union boom....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS