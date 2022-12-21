6th Circ. Won't Rethink AutoZone Customer's Race Bias Suit

By Hayley Fowler (December 21, 2022, 5:22 PM EST) -- A three-judge panel of the Sixth Circuit has declined another attempt by a Michigan AutoZone customer to revive his discrimination suit against the retailer after a store manager refused to exchange his battery, casting aside his petition for rehearing in a one-page order....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS