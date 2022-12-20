Celsius Says It Will Have Sale Or Reorg Plan By Mid-January

By Rick Archer (December 20, 2022, 6:32 PM EST) -- Cryptocurrency platform Celsius Network told a New York bankruptcy judge Tuesday that it's working with potential asset buyers and on developing a restructuring plan, and should be able to say which way its Chapter 11 case will go by mid-January....

