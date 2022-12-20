Fed. Circ. Revives Hastily Axed Money Clip Patent

By Jasmin Jackson (December 20, 2022, 8:54 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday partly reversed a lower court's decision to squash dueling patent infringement claims in a dispute between rival retailers over money clip wallets, finding that the district court misapplied circuit precedent when it invalidated one asserted patent as anticipated....

