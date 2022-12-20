Insurer Says Condo's Irma Suit Is In Wrong State, Too Late

By Jennifer Mandato (December 20, 2022, 10:30 PM EST) -- One of several insurers named in a $2.7 million lawsuit by a condominium association is asking a Florida federal court to dismiss it from the suit, telling the court its surplus policy requires litigation to be filed in New York and that damages must exceed $25 million to trigger coverage....

