Insurers Argue 2021 Fla. Law Doesn't Save Condo's Late Suit

By Ben Zigterman (December 20, 2022, 5:34 PM EST) -- Two insurers moved Tuesday to dismiss a suit from the owner of a Florida condominium seeking coverage for damage due to Hurricane Irma, arguing that the suit was filed past the five-year statute of limitations....

