Interior Urges 8th Circ. To Maintain Toss Of Tribe's Drilling Suit

By Ali Sullivan (December 21, 2022, 7:57 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior has urged the Eighth Circuit to back a lower court's toss of a Native American tribe's challenge to the approval of eight oil and gas drilling sites, saying the federal government properly approved the so-called Torpedo Project in accordance with federal law....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS