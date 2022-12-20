Texas Court Says Title X Violates Parents' Rights

By Hailey Konnath (December 20, 2022, 11:01 PM EST) -- Title X's promise to provide minors with access to contraception with or without parental consent is a violation of a Lone Star State father's constitutional right, as well as his parental right to consent to his children's medical care under state law, according to a final judgment entered Tuesday by a Texas federal judge....

