Worker Who Flew To Bali Without Leave Cannot Retry Claim

By William Janes (December 22, 2022, 6:37 PM GMT) -- An employment tribunal has refused to grant a senior account manager at an information technology firm a retrial after ruling she was sacked after flying to Bali without approved leave despite her claims that she was fired for alleging sex discrimination....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS