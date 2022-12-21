A&O, Kirkland, Perkins Coie Set Associate Bonuses

By Emily Lever (December 21, 2022, 4:13 PM EST) -- Allen & Overy LLP and Perkins Coie LLP have doled out year-end associate bonuses matching the prevailing scale for BigLaw this year, while Kirkland & Ellis LLP will pay bonuses of unspecified amounts that exceed the market rate by 10% to 15%, according to news reports Wednesday....

