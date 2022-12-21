Texas Power Co. Wins Immediate OK Of Ch. 11 Wind-Down

By Leslie A. Pappas (December 21, 2022, 2:19 PM EST) -- The bankruptcy estate of what was once West Texas electricity provider Ector County Energy LLC got immediate court approval Wednesday of a wind-down Chapter 11 plan that will pay all non-insider creditors in full beginning as soon as Thursday....

