Settlement Bid In Del. Cannabis Co. Suit Boosted To $39.9M

By Jeff Montgomery (December 21, 2022, 4:06 PM EST) -- Stockholders of Canadian cannabis venture Tilray Inc. and its special litigation committee disclosed an increased $39.9 million settlement proposal Wednesday for a Delaware Court of Chancery suit accusing controlling investors and key directors of lining up a merger that unfairly benefited the company's private equity founders....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS