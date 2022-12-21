Crypto Mining Co. Core Scientific Hits Ch. 11 With $989M Debt

By Rick Archer (December 21, 2022, 10:49 AM EST) -- Cryptocurrency miner Core Scientific Inc. has become the latest victim of the "crypto winter," filing for Chapter 11 protection in Texas bankruptcy court with what it says are intentions to trim its more than $989 million in debt with an equity-swap plan....

