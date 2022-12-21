Enbridge Says Wis. Tribe's Win Irrelevant To Mich. Pipeline Fight

By Carolyn Muyskens (December 21, 2022, 7:32 PM EST) -- Enbridge Energy said an opinion that did not go its way in a Wisconsin case involving the company's Line 5 pipeline should not influence a legal fight in Michigan over the same project, saying nothing in the opinion undermines the company's Michigan case....

