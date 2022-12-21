9th Circ. Pauses Paraquat Suit For EPA Review

By Tom Lotshaw (December 21, 2022, 7:24 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday granted the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's request to pause a lawsuit challenging its interim registration review decision to reapprove use of the herbicide paraquat, so it can reconsider aspects of its review over the next two years....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS