Insurer Says No Coverage For Scrap Metal Plant Suit

By Ben Zigterman (December 21, 2022, 7:58 PM EST) -- Admiral Insurance Co. asked an Alabama federal judge to find that it doesn't owe coverage to the partial owner of a scrap metal reclamation plant accused of breaching its contract with the other owner, arguing that there was no bodily injury or property damage alleged in the underlying suit....

