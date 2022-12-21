Drugmaker Dinged For Flouting Del. Court's Counsel Rule

By Jasmin Jackson (December 21, 2022, 8:39 PM EST) -- Delaware's chief federal judge has ordered drugmaker Sage Chemical to retain new counsel if it wants to continue pursuing its antitrust suit against rival Supernus and others over Parkinson's drug Apokyn, finding that Sage's representation disregarded a court rule requiring an association with "Delaware counsel."...

