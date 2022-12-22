Landlord Asks 4th Circ. To Revive Coverage Suit

By Jennifer Mandato (December 22, 2022, 5:05 PM EST) -- A North Carolina rental firm urged the Fourth Circuit to reverse a lower court's ruling that its insurer owes it no defense obligations in an underlying class action alleging it misused the state's eviction process, arguing that the insurer wrongfully denied coverage afforded for an abuse of process claim....

