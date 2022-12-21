9th Circ. Rips EPA's 'Déjà Vu' Pesticide Approval Violations

By Dorothy Atkins (December 21, 2022, 8:13 PM EST) -- A Ninth Circuit panel slammed the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday for its 2019 decision to reapprove the insecticide sulfoxaflor, calling the environmental law violations "déjà vu all over again," but the judges disagreed over vacating the EPA's approvals outright given how vacatur could impact the agricultural industry....

